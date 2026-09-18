China International Capital Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A14213 / ISIN: CNE100002359
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18.09.2026 16:00:11
CICC 2026 GBA Wealth Management Forum Successfully Held
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – The CICC 2026 GBA Wealth Management Forum was successfully held in Hong Kong on September 17, bringing together more than 400 representatives from across sectors. In proactive alignment with the 15th Five-Year Plan, the Forum featured discussions on Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, greater connectivity across financial markets, and the evolving wealth management ecosystem.
About CICCChina International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was founded in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China's economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to offer high-quality, value-added financial services to a diversified client base. This includes a full-service and balanced business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity and wealth management services, all of which draw on our comprehensive research and technology capability. Headquartered in Beijing, the Group has over 200 securities business offices in China, and established subsidiaries or branches in places including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we are committed to providing first-rate financial services to both our Chinese and global clients to help them achieve their goals.
News Source: CICC
18/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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Nachrichten zu China International Capital Corporation Ltd (H) Unitary 144A-Reg S
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18.09.26
|CICC 2026 GBA Wealth Management Forum Successfully Held (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|Ausblick: China International Capital präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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14.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: China International Capital stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: China International Capital vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: China International Capital stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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29.03.26
|Ausblick: China International Capital öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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