CICC 2026 GBA Wealth Management Forum Successfully Held



EQS Newswire / 18/09/2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – The CICC 2026 GBA Wealth Management Forum was successfully held in Hong Kong on September 17, bringing together more than 400 representatives from across sectors. In proactive alignment with the 15th Five-Year Plan, the Forum featured discussions on Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, greater connectivity across financial markets, and the evolving wealth management ecosystem.



The Forum opened with welcome remarks from Mr. Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee, CICC. He noted that this year marks both the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan and a pivotal year for the accelerated development of the Greater Bay Area. With the release of Hong Kong's first Five-Year significant progress in recent years, with its international business growing strongly. Looking ahead, CICC will continue to strengthen its buy-side investment advisory capabilities and expand its global asset allocation offering, as it works towards its vision of becoming a wealth investment bank and further advances the five major financial articles.



Dr. Miao Yanliang, CICC's Chief Economist delivered a keynote speech titled "Global Monetary Order Reset: Causes, Consequences, and Choices." He noted that the international monetary system is undergoing a gradual yet profound structural reset, as the long-standing consensus around U.S. Treasuries as safe assets weakens and global capital allocation becomes increasingly diversified and fragmented. Against this backdrop, RMB internationalization is entering an important window of opportunity. A deeper pool of RMB-denominated safe assets, greater use of the RMB in trade invoicing and settlement, and closer coordination between onshore and offshore markets could further strengthen its role in the international monetary system.



Presentations were delivered by Dr. Fang Zhou, Chief Research Officer, One Country Two Systems Research Institute; and Dr. Wang Jixian, Research Director, Belt & Road Hong Kong Centre. Focusing on the development of Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis, they examined its strategic role as a new engine for Hong Kong's future growth and highlighted the opportunities it could create through closer integration with the Greater Bay Area, as well as greater space for emerging industries and talent.



The Forum brought together nearly 30 speakers from financial institutions, leading companies, universities and other sectors for in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including global asset allocation, the revaluation of Chinese assets, the global expansion of Chinese companies, the capital narrative of the AI computing era, the next frontier in alternative investments, compliance and governance under new outbound investment regulations, as well as perspectives spanning wealth management and sports. Across keynote speeches, foresight dialogues, thematic presentations, strategic outlooks, panel discussions and fireside chats, speakers shared perspectives on macro trends and regulatory developments, alongside first-hand experience and practical insights from wealth management. The discussions offered participants both forward-looking perspectives and practical takeaways.



The Forum continued its commitment to green development by incorporating low-carbon practices throughout the event. It also placed a greater emphasis on AI, featuring innovative showcases including embodied intelligent robots, AIGC-generated videos and an interactive robotic matrix wall. These experiences brought the convergence of technology and finance to life, demonstrating how digital innovation can enhance the quality and efficiency of financial services.



Now in its fourth consecutive year, the CICC GBA Wealth Management Forum has become an important platform for understanding the evolving wealth management landscape in the Greater Bay Area and connecting with global resources. Held at a pivotal time following the release of Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the introduction of the "15th Five-Year Plan for Building a Financial Powerhouse", the Forum leveraged wealth management as a bridge to help Hong Kong consolidate and enhance its status as an international financial centre, while supporting efforts to build a financial powerhouse. CICC will continue to build on the Greater Bay Area's strengths in innovation and openness, working with global partners to foster a more resilient and dynamic wealth management ecosystem and contribute to high-standard financial opening-up and high-quality development.

Hashtag: #CICC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About CICC China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was founded in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China's economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to offer high-quality, value-added financial services to a diversified client base. This includes a full-service and balanced business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity and wealth management services, all of which draw on our comprehensive research and technology capability. Headquartered in Beijing, the Group has over 200 securities business offices in China, and established subsidiaries or branches in places including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we are committed to providing first-rate financial services to both our Chinese and global clients to help them achieve their goals.





News Source: CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was founded in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China's economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to offer high-quality, value-added financial services to a diversified client base. This includes a full-service and balanced business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity and wealth management services, all of which draw on our comprehensive research and technology capability. Headquartered in Beijing, the Group has over 200 securities business offices in China, and established subsidiaries or branches in places including Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City and Dubai. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we are committed to providing first-rate financial services to both our Chinese and global clients to help them achieve their goals.News Source: CICC 18/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News