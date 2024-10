Ciena To Repurchase Upto $1 Bln Of Common Stock, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN), Wednesday announced a program to repurchase upto $1 billion of its common stock.

The company added that the program will be funded with cash on hand or cash generated from operations.

The program will commence in fiscal year 2025 and will complete at the end of fiscal year 2027.

Currently, Ciena's stock is climbing 4.43 percent, to $64.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.