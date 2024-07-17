Circus Group: Leading AI robotics company expands advisory board with Arne Rost, Managing Director of the TUM Venture Labs Robotics / AI

The Circus Group (Xetra: CA1), is announcing the appointment of Arne Rost as a new member of their advisory board. As the Managing Director of the TUM Venture Labs Robotics / AI, Rost’s role at this leading European DeepTech hub emphasises fostering innovative, scalable new businesses. This strategic addition supports Circus Group's goals to enhance its capabilities in serial production, strengthen its pioneering position in food service robotics, and facilitate the global commercial roll-out over the coming years.

Arne Rost, whose career has included key roles at Bosch Home Appliances Group, brings over 17 years of experience in robotics, specializing in developing and scaling cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges. His robotics expertise will be instrumental in helping Circus to strengthen partnerships and support the development of the CA-1 robot into series production and further product development.

The Technical University of Munich (TUM), consistently ranked at the top of European universities, has maintained its "University of Excellence" status since 2006, a distinction that recognizes its leading role in German cutting-edge research. TUM currently holds the top position in the robotics category within the AIRankings between 2018 and 2023. Furthermore, the Financial Times has named UnternehmerTUM as the best start-up hub in Europe, scoring particularly well with its strong network.

Circus CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel: "We are excited to announce Arne Rost as the newest member of our Advisory Board. Arne's extensive experience in robotics and leadership at Bosch, as well as his time at TUM, is a great addition to our team. His deep understanding of global innovation and commitment to developing and scaling advanced robotics will greatly advance Circus' technology initiatives.”

Arne Rost, TUM Venture Lab Robotics / AI Managing Director and Member of the Circus Advisory Board: "Faced with escalating production costs and global labour shortages, the food service industry must innovate or face stagnation. Joining Circus' Advisory Board was a decision driven by the pioneering position of its autonomous food production robots and the impressive level of development of its cutting-edge technology. This positions Circus as a key catalyst for change, setting a new benchmark that promises to reshape the industry.”

About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specializing in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering, and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

