Coachella Valley Behavioral Health Hosts Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the opening of its newest acute care hospital, Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, located at 81555 JFK Court in Indio, California. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today to mark its grand opening with first patient admissions expected to follow in the coming days as the hospital completes its final preparations to provide care for those in need.

Coachella Valley Behavioral Health is a state-the-art, 80-bed hospital that addresses the significant need in the greater Riverside County area for more accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare services. It will offer a full continuum of inpatient and intensive outpatient behavioral healthcare services for adults, older adults, and pediatric patients, including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of general mood disorders, thought disorders, and dual diagnosis/substance use disorders. This hospital is one of the only freestanding behavioral health hospitals in the region. In the past, most services like the ones Coachella Valley offer were only available at facilities located hours away.

"We look forward to providing the highest quality behavioral healthcare to the Riverside County community,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "We are grateful to local officials for supporting this effort. Aligned to our purpose to ‘Lead Care with Light,’ Acadia will continue to expand access to behavioral health treatment programs in more communities in California and across the country with critical need.”

"This new hospital addresses a critical need for access to behavioral health services that has rippled across our region and state,” said Scott Hullinger, Chief Executive Officer of Coachella Valley Behavioral Health. "It is estimated that the Riverside County area has a deficit of approximately 1,200 behavioral health beds. I want to thank our hospital’s leadership and staff for all of their hard work in getting the hospital ready to treat patients, as well as to our community health partners who we are excited to partner within Indio and the surrounding communities. Together, we can and will make a difference.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the United States. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

