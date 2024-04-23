|
23.04.2024 15:46:29
Coca-Cola Makes $1.1 Bln Commitment To Microsoft Cloud, Generative AI Capabilities
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. and The Coca-Cola Company announced a five-year strategic partnership. Coca-Cola has made a $1.1 billion commitment to the Microsoft Cloud and its generative AI capabilities. The collaboration underscores Coca-Cola's technology transformation, underpinned by the Microsoft Cloud as Coca-Cola's globally preferred and strategic cloud and AI platform.
John Murphy, CFO of The Coca-Cola Company, said: "Our partnership with Microsoft has grown exponentially, from the $250 million agreement we initially announced in 2020 to $1.1 billion today."
Microsoft said the agreement reflects a significant step in advancing Coca-Cola's digital transformation, focused on providing expanded access to Microsoft's cloud and AI platforms — as well as solutions such as Microsoft 365, Power BI, Dynamics 365, Defender and Fabric.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Coca-Cola präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|56,61
|0,43%
|Microsoft Corp.
|380,65
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.