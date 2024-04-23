Coca-Cola Makes $1.1 Bln Commitment To Microsoft Cloud, Generative AI Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. and The Coca-Cola Company announced a five-year strategic partnership. Coca-Cola has made a $1.1 billion commitment to the Microsoft Cloud and its generative AI capabilities. The collaboration underscores Coca-Cola's technology transformation, underpinned by the Microsoft Cloud as Coca-Cola's globally preferred and strategic cloud and AI platform.

John Murphy, CFO of The Coca-Cola Company, said: "Our partnership with Microsoft has grown exponentially, from the $250 million agreement we initially announced in 2020 to $1.1 billion today."

Microsoft said the agreement reflects a significant step in advancing Coca-Cola's digital transformation, focused on providing expanded access to Microsoft's cloud and AI platforms — as well as solutions such as Microsoft 365, Power BI, Dynamics 365, Defender and Fabric.