Opko Health Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUUJ / ISIN: US68375N1037
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16.11.2026 08:23:50
Cocrystal Pharma Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Led By Norovirus Challenge Study Costs
(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), a clinical stage biotechnology firm, on Sunday reported a wider loss in its third quarter, driven by higher clinical trial and related expenses mainly associated with the Phase 1b norovirus challenge study of norovirus candidate CDI-988.
Loss for the third quarter was $3.444 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $2.049 million, or $0.19 per share last year.
Loss from operations was $3.489 million, as against the year-ago loss of $2.089 million.
Total operating expenses rose to $3.594 million from $2.089 million of the previous year.
Research and development expenses amounted to $1.978 million, up from the prior year quarter's $0.954 million. The year-over-year increase was mainly related to the Phase 1b norovirus challenge study of the norovirus candidate CDI-988 in 2026, the preliminary efficacy results of which are expected by the end of 2026.
The company's revenue and grant income totaled $0.105 million, representing payments from the NIH SBIR award for an influenza A/B inhibitor program, while no revenue was recorded in the prior year.
Cocrystal reported unrestricted cash as of September 30, of $4.873 million, reflecting $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the private placement with its longtime investor OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK).
COCP shares closed Friday on the Nasdaq at $0.9801, down 1 percent.
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