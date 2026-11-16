Opko Health Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MUUJ / ISIN: US68375N1037

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16.11.2026 08:23:50

Cocrystal Pharma Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Led By Norovirus Challenge Study Costs

(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), a clinical stage biotechnology firm, on Sunday reported a wider loss in its third quarter, driven by higher clinical trial and related expenses mainly associated with the Phase 1b norovirus challenge study of norovirus candidate CDI-988.

Loss for the third quarter was $3.444 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $2.049 million, or $0.19 per share last year.

Loss from operations was $3.489 million, as against the year-ago loss of $2.089 million.

Total operating expenses rose to $3.594 million from $2.089 million of the previous year.

Research and development expenses amounted to $1.978 million, up from the prior year quarter's $0.954 million. The year-over-year increase was mainly related to the Phase 1b norovirus challenge study of the norovirus candidate CDI-988 in 2026, the preliminary efficacy results of which are expected by the end of 2026.

The company's revenue and grant income totaled $0.105 million, representing payments from the NIH SBIR award for an influenza A/B inhibitor program, while no revenue was recorded in the prior year.

Cocrystal reported unrestricted cash as of September 30, of $4.873 million, reflecting $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the private placement with its longtime investor OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK).

COCP shares closed Friday on the Nasdaq at $0.9801, down 1 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendars, and earning of stocks, visit rttnews.com

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