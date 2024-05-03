Cognizant Achieves Guidewire Migration Acceleration Specialization to Speed Insurers’ Move to Guidewire Cloud

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting and Global Premier partner, Cognizant, has achieved the Migration Acceleration Specialization. Partners who have earned this global specialization have demonstrated the ability to lower customers’ cost of transitioning to Guidewire Cloud, accelerate implementation timeframes, and improve delivery quality and predictability.

Cognizant's attainment of the Guidewire Cloud Platform (GWCP) Migration Acceleration Specialization is marked by a strong commitment to excellence and innovation and underscores Cognizant's proficiency in facilitating a seamless transition for modern insurers, guiding them from self-managed versions to GWCP. Insurers partnering with Cognizant gain access to a proven track record, tailored solutions, and a business-focused approach, enabling them to fully harness the advanced features of GWCP for enhanced user experiences and operational efficiency. A key differentiator is the Cognizant Cloud Accelerator for Guidewire offering. It is a culmination of Cognizant's unique methodologies and tools, fortified by over 15 years of experience with Guidewire products and a large global practice dedicated to providing world-class Guidewire ecosystem services, showcasing a path characterized by precision, expertise, and a profound understanding of the processes involved in GWCP migrations.

"Guidewire is deeply committed to working with our customers to get them to our market-leading SaaS platform and application suite,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Our goal is to offer our customers a choice of excellent partners to enable them to migrate to Guidewire Cloud. We’re very pleased that Cognizant has achieved this new specialization and for their commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and industry expertise, helping insurers gain a competitive edge in the evolving property and casualty insurance landscape.”

"In response to the insurance industry's compelling need for digital transformation, companies are increasingly turning to GWCP to unlock a myriad of advanced features, enhance user experiences, and bolster agility for modern insurance products,” said Archana Ramanakumar, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Industry Solutions, Cognizant. "Cognizant’s Guidewire Ecosystem Services team provides a meticulous migration, minimizing disruption and maximizing business value. The team is pleased to be recognized with the prestigious Migration Acceleration Specialization which is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals, enabling modern insurers to compete effectively with enhanced digital capabilities. Insurers trust Cognizant as their provider of choice, delivering tailored solutions and a proven track record for excellence in the industry."

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate the requisite skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. This Migration Acceleration Specialization also extends to services and sales alignment through multiple workshops and documentation. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of over 200 specializations.

