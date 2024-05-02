Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the "Company” or "Coinbase”) announced today the release of its first quarter 2024 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. A concurrent live stream will be available on the Coinbase YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/coinbase. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the Investor Relations website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X feed (@coinbase), Brian Armstrong’s X feed (@brian_armstrong), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, and our YouTube channel as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240502854983/en/