Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

