|
26.07.2024 13:17:47
Colgate-Palmolive Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS, Organic Sales Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) raised its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining earnings and net sales growth outlook.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 11 percent on net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid to high-single-digit percentage on net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share on sales growth of 3.7 percent to $20.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|89,33
|0,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.