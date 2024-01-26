Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $718 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $720 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $4.95 billion from $4.63 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $718 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.