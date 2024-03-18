|
18.03.2024 06:30:27
Comet proposes changes to the Board of Directors
|
Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Comet will propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 19, 2024, the election of Paul Boudre as successor to Heinz Kundert as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Heinz Kundert will stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors for another year to ensure a smooth transition. At the same time, Benjamin Loh will be proposed to the AGM to succeed Tosja Zywietz, who will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors.
"Since I took over as Chairman in 2019, we have strategically repositioned Comet and fully focused on the fast-growing semiconductor industry", said Heinz Kundert. "We have set the course for further profitable growth in the last five years. I’m now pleased to pass on the baton to Paul Boudre and support him in taking the company forward." Paul Boudre said: "When I joined the Board of Directors last year, I was already convinced of the enormous potential that Comet has as a technology leader, and now even more so. I am delighted to be proposed as Chairman and I am looking forward to managing the fortunes of Comet together with my colleagues from the Board of Directors".
In addition, Comet announces that Tosja Zywietz will not be standing for re-election at the AGM 2024. As a new member, the Board of Directors proposes Benjamin Loh for election. Benjamin Loh is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in both executive and non-executive roles with European and U.S. companies. He is currently Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International, but will step down from these positions at ASM's Annual General Meeting in May 2024. Having lived and worked in numerous countries across Asia, Europe, and the United States, he brings a wealth of international experience and over 30 years of capital equipment experience in high-tech industries to the table. “While we are excited to propose Benjamin Loh for election, we would also like to thank Tosja Zywietz for his great contribution to the development of Comet and wish him all the best for his future activities”, Chairman Heinz Kundert said.
-end-
Comet Group
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1860433
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1860433 18-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comet Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:30
|Comet proposes changes to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Comet schlägt Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat vor (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|SPI-Wert Comet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Comet von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: SPI mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|SPI-Wert Comet-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Comet-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|2024: Returning to growth after a transition year (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|2024: Rückkehr zu Wachstum nach einem Übergangsjahr (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|SPI-Titel Comet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Comet von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Comet Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comet Holding AG
|85,65
|1,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX dürfte leichter eröffnen -- DAX um 18.000 Punkte erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte zum Start in den Montagshandel etwas nachgeben, der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird am Montag etwas höher erwartet. Zum Wochenstart bewegen sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter.