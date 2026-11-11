CoreWeave: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) announced revenue grew 168% year over year to $3.7 billion. The results demonstrate how scaling specialized artificial intelligence cloud capacity expands operating margins and cash flow. Three takeaways stand out for long-term investors.

CoreWeave generated $379 million in adjusted operating income during the third quarter, moving its adjusted operating margin into double digits a quarter ahead of schedule. Revenue grows against existing infrastructure investments as capacity enters service.

Customer commitments fully pay down debt attached to cloud hardware over initial contract terms. Once those initial terms end, CoreWeave owns the data center equipment free and clear, so renewed capacity generates revenue with zero additional capital expenditure.

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