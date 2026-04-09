CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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09.04.2026 14:51:37
CoreWeave, Meta Ink $21 Bln Expanded AI Infrastructure Agreement
(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), a cloud infrastructure technology company, Thursday, announced an expanded long-term agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the social media major, to provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032 for around $21 billion.
The dedicated capacity will be deployed across multiple locations and will include some of the initial deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This distributed approach is designed to optimize performance, resilience, and scalability for Meta's AI operations, CoreWeave said in a statement.
This deal continues their existing relationship, supporting Meta in development and deployment of AI.
In pre-market activity, CRWV shares were trading at $90.19, up 1.45% and META shares were trading at $622.97, up 1.72% on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu CoreWeave
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|78,20
|-0,76%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|541,10
|0,73%