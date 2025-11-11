Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
11.11.2025 22:23:46
Corporate Veep Sells $1.8 Million in Shares of AI Infrastructure Company Vicor (Nasdaq: VICR)
On October 23 and 24, 2025, Claudio Tuozzolo, Corporate Vice President at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), exercised a total of 20,145 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares, as detailed in this SEC Form 4 filing and others.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase prices ($90.57 & $91.86); post-transaction value based on Oct. 24, 2025 market close price as per Form 4 filing.What was the nature of the transaction and does it reflect a discretionary sale?The transaction involved Mr. Tuozzolo exercising a total of 20,145 options for common stock and immediately selling all underlying shares. This structure typically reflects a liquidity event tied to vesting rather than a discretionary reduction in equity exposure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
