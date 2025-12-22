Gap Aktie

WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

23.12.2025 00:45:00

Could AMD Finally Close the Gap on Nvidia AI Dominance?

Throughout its history, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has developed a reputation for closing or at least reducing the competitive gap with rivals. This was true when it challenged Intel's supremacy in prior decades and, more recently, its clashes with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).This includes its rivalry with Nvidia in the AI accelerator market, and its upcoming releases have captured the attention of industry analysts. The question for investors is whether it is on the verge of catching up to Nvidia and ending its dominance. The more likely outcome is that AMD will narrow but not close the gap, and here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
