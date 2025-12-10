Applied Aktie

Could Buying Applied Digital Today Set You Up for Life?
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is rapidly evolving from a prominent data center operator for Bitcoin miners to a purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider.Image source: Getty ImagesCurrently, the key bottleneck in AI infrastructure buildout is not GPU supply, but data centers capable of supporting massive power density and advanced liquid-cooling requirements for complex, power-intensive AI workloads. Applied Digital has spent the past two years assembling the critical ingredients, such as land, power, construction crews, supply chain contracts, and engineering talent to build these "AI factories." With publicly traded hyperscalers estimated to invest nearly $350 billion in AI data centers in 2025 alone, the company is well positioned to be a major beneficiary of this massive opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
