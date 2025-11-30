:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.11.2025 03:07:00
Could the Nvidia Killer Be Hiding in Plain Sight? 3 Stocks to Watch
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is booming, and could grow from $235 billion last year to $631 billion by 2028. The top AI stocks have already enjoyed tremendous returns since early 2023, and the future looks bright. Remember, the internet hasn't stopped growing since its initial boom decades ago.Nvidia has arguably been the most apparent AI winner thus far. Its GPU chips have become the de facto choice for AI hyperscalers training and operating AI models, a Golden Goose that has generated $187 billion in revenue over the past four quarters alone.But most of that has come from a relatively small handful of these hypercalers. As spending for all these data center projects adds up, the pressure is building for hyperscalers to cut costs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
