:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.12.2025 12:00:00
Could This Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout since its start in 2023. There have also been other top performers, such as Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), which provides artificial intelligence-powered software.Additionally, there are the AI hyperscalers that are powering much of the AI computing capacity built out. And even more in the weeds are utility companies delivering the energy needed to power AI, as well as the construction companies building the data centers.The AI investment realm is incredibly wide, and several companies are benefiting from the massive spending spree by the AI hyperscalers. But of all these various companies involved in the AI race, which is the best one to buy now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!