:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.11.2025 10:00:00
Could This Be the Most Underrated Infrastructure Play of the Decade? (Hint: It's Not a Data Center REIT)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the poster child for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution that is unfolding globally. Since it makes the chips that power the computers where AI "lives," that makes sense. But the AI buildout involves way more than just computers.Here's an exciting AI infrastructure story unfolding behind the AI headlines.Nvidia currently appears to hold the pole position in producing the computer chips that power artificial intelligence. Wall Street is well aware of this fact. The stock has risen a massive 25,000% over the past decade and makes up a whopping 8% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!