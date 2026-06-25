Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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25.06.2026 15:26:57
Could This New Quantum Stock Be a Millionaire-Maker?
Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) could become one of the most important quantum computing platforms of the next decade. Its full-stack model, trapped-ion technology, and major partnerships create a powerful upside case, but the stock still depends on commercialization, execution, and valuation expectations that may already be stretched.Stock prices used were the market prices of June 11, 2026. The video was published on June 24, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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