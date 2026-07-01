CPI Card Group Aktie

CPI Card Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JAHL / ISIN: US12634H2004

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01.07.2026 14:21:07

CPI Card Group Promotes Interim CFO Terra Grantham To CFO

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), a payments technology company, Wednesday announced that it has promoted its interim Chief Financial Officer, Terra Grantham as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Grantham took over as the interim CFO when the previous finance chief resigned from the company in February.

Terra Grantham has more than two decades of experience leading financial planning and analysis and strategic growth initiatives. Since joining the company in 2017 she has held vital leadership roles and was most recently the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Growth.

On Tuesday, PMTS shares closed at $20.78, up 1.02% on the Nasdaq.

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