CSL Aktie
WKN DE: A115DF / ISIN: US12637N2045
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18.08.2026 07:40:08
CSL Posts Loss In FY26 On Restructuring Costs, Impairments
(RTTNews) - CSL Limited (CSL.AX) reported underlying net profit after tax to shareholders of $3.1 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2026, down 2% from last year. Underlying NPATA earnings per share was $6.43 compared to $6.65. After one-off restructuring costs and impairments, the company reported a net loss after tax to shareholders of $2.6 billion. Statutory per share result was a loss of $5.35 compared to profit of $6.20. The company recognised pre-tax impairments of $5.5 billion in the second half of fiscal year, resulting in total pre-tax impairments of $7.1 billion in fiscal 2026. Total revenue was $15.80 billion compared to $15.56 billion, last year.
In fiscal 2027, CSL expects revenue to be in line with the prior year and underlying net profit after tax growth of approximately 5%.
CSL also announced its intention to spend approximately $1.5 billion to expand its U.S. plasma manufacturing presence, which includes the Horizon 2 yield improvement program.
CSL shares are trading at A$157.96 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 17.36%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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