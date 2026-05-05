Cummins Raises 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said it is raising full-year 2026 revenue guidance to be up 8% to 11%, due to stronger demand across several markets, particularly North America on-highway and power generation. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 17.75% to 18.50%, up from prior guidance of 17.0% to 18.0%, excluding the charges related to the sale of the fuel cell business in the first quarter. Cummins said it plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders.

First-quarter net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $654 million, or $4.71 per share, compared to $824 million, or $5.96 per share, prior year. The current quarter results included charges related to the sale of low-pressure fuel cell business of $199 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. EBITDA was $1.3 billion, compared to $1.5 billion, a year ago. Revenues were $8.4 billion, increased 3% from last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cummins shares are up 4.53 percent to $686.87.

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