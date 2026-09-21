CVRx Aktie

CVRx für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CTH9 / ISIN: US1266381052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.09.2026 22:52:20

CVRx Appoints As John Landry CFO

(RTTNews) - On Monday, CVRx, Inc. (CVRX), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced the appointment of John Landry as the Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12. He succeeds John Oasheim, who will remain with the Company for a transition period consistent with his previously disclosed transition agreement.

Landry has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in the medical device industry. He currently serves as CFO of Nyxoah SA, where he has raised capital and improved operations to support the company's U.S. expansion.

Previously, he spent 12 years at Vapotherm, most recently as Senior Vice President and CFO, where he led its IPO and built its finance, investor relations, and public reporting functions. Earlier, he held finance leadership roles at Salient Surgical Technologies, Bottomline Technologies, Hussey Seating Company, and Coopers & Lybrand.

On the Nasdaq in the after-hours, the shares were trading at $2.9700, after closing Monday's trading 2.30 percent down.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CVRx Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CVRx Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CVRx Inc Registered Shs 2,97 -2,30% CVRx Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls Aufschläge. Die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen