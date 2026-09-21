CVRx Appoints As John Landry CFO

(RTTNews) - On Monday, CVRx, Inc. (CVRX), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced the appointment of John Landry as the Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12. He succeeds John Oasheim, who will remain with the Company for a transition period consistent with his previously disclosed transition agreement.

Landry has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in the medical device industry. He currently serves as CFO of Nyxoah SA, where he has raised capital and improved operations to support the company's U.S. expansion.

Previously, he spent 12 years at Vapotherm, most recently as Senior Vice President and CFO, where he led its IPO and built its finance, investor relations, and public reporting functions. Earlier, he held finance leadership roles at Salient Surgical Technologies, Bottomline Technologies, Hussey Seating Company, and Coopers & Lybrand.

On the Nasdaq in the after-hours, the shares were trading at $2.9700, after closing Monday's trading 2.30 percent down.