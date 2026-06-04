KINS Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8GC / ISIN: US23248B1098
|
04.06.2026 16:40:21
CXApp Shares Soar 72%
(RTTNews) - CXApp Inc. (CXAI) shares surged 72.86 percent, gaining $0.1160 to $0.2752 on Thursday, likely continuing momentum from the company's announcement yesterday, of its acquisition of EngineRoom, an AI-powered growth intelligence platform.
The stock is currently trading at $0.2752, compared with its previous close of $0.1592 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $0.3101 and traded between $0.2544 and $0.3167. Trading volume reached 293.47 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 16.06 million shares.
The transaction is expected to significantly expand CXAI's scale, increasing its annualized revenue run-rate from approximately $4 million to more than $12 million while adding about $1.6 million in adjusted EBITDA. EngineRoom is projected to contribute approximately $8.1 million in annualized revenue, with around 94% of that revenue recurring. The acquisition also adds more than 50 customer relationships and is expected to strengthen CXAI's distribution capabilities for its Agentic AI SKY platform and future AI-powered solutions.
CXApp shares have traded between $0.1310 and $1.1500 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KINS Technology Group Inc Registered Shs When Issued
|
13.05.26
|Ausblick: KINS Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.26
|Ausblick: KINS Technology Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)