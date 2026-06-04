CXApp Shares Soar 72%

(RTTNews) - CXApp Inc. (CXAI) shares surged 72.86 percent, gaining $0.1160 to $0.2752 on Thursday, likely continuing momentum from the company's announcement yesterday, of its acquisition of EngineRoom, an AI-powered growth intelligence platform.

The stock is currently trading at $0.2752, compared with its previous close of $0.1592 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $0.3101 and traded between $0.2544 and $0.3167. Trading volume reached 293.47 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 16.06 million shares.

The transaction is expected to significantly expand CXAI's scale, increasing its annualized revenue run-rate from approximately $4 million to more than $12 million while adding about $1.6 million in adjusted EBITDA. EngineRoom is projected to contribute approximately $8.1 million in annualized revenue, with around 94% of that revenue recurring. The acquisition also adds more than 50 customer relationships and is expected to strengthen CXAI's distribution capabilities for its Agentic AI SKY platform and future AI-powered solutions.

CXApp shares have traded between $0.1310 and $1.1500 over the past 52 weeks.