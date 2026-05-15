D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
15.05.2026 21:30:00
D-Wave Quantum Stock Surges 4,550% -- This Quantum Computing Play Could Be the Next Big Thing
Three years ago, D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) stock closed at its all-time low of $0.41 per share. At the time, investors were disappointed by the company's lackluster sales growth, steep losses, and sky-high valuation. But as of this writing, it trades at about $20.That 4,550% rally would have turned a $10,000 investment into more than $465,000. Let's see why this quantum stock skyrocketed -- and why it might just be the next big thing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!