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26.09.2026 16:09:51

D-Wave Quantum vs. QuantumScape: Which Moonshot Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh the risks of unproven but transformative technologies. Comparing D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) highlights the choice between quantum computing and advanced battery storage for your long-term portfolio.

D-Wave is an early leader in commercial quantum computing, already generating revenue from global enterprises. QuantumScape is focused on perfecting solid-state batteries to disrupt the automotive industry but remains in the pre-revenue phase. Both companies represent high-stakes bets on scientific breakthroughs, making them frequent points of comparison for growth-oriented investors.

D-Wave provides quantum computing systems and cloud-based services designed to solve complex business problems. Its customer base includes prominent names such as Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF). A partnership with CGI (NYSE:GIB) helps bring these quantum solutions to the logistics and retail sectors within the evolving tech stocks landscape.

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