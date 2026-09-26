Moonshot Aktie
WKN DE: MOON01 / ISIN: NETMOON00001
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26.09.2026 16:09:51
D-Wave Quantum vs. QuantumScape: Which Moonshot Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often weigh the risks of unproven but transformative technologies. Comparing D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) highlights the choice between quantum computing and advanced battery storage for your long-term portfolio.
D-Wave is an early leader in commercial quantum computing, already generating revenue from global enterprises. QuantumScape is focused on perfecting solid-state batteries to disrupt the automotive industry but remains in the pre-revenue phase. Both companies represent high-stakes bets on scientific breakthroughs, making them frequent points of comparison for growth-oriented investors.
D-Wave provides quantum computing systems and cloud-based services designed to solve complex business problems. Its customer base includes prominent names such as Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF). A partnership with CGI (NYSE:GIB) helps bring these quantum solutions to the logistics and retail sectors within the evolving tech stocks landscape.
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