Dai-ichi Life Group and Capgemini sign multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Center in India to drive international digital transformation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 – Capgemini, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Center (GCC) in India.



This landmark agreement is poised to accelerate Dai-ichi Life Group's digital transformation globally. The GCC aims to tap into India's deep pool of skilled professionals to support and enhance its IT and digital strategies. As a result, Dai-ichi Life Group's goal is to significantly strengthen its in-house digital capabilities and technology platforms, driving innovation and operational efficiency on a global scale.



This strategic collaboration with Capgemini, which initially spans Japan, the United States, and Australia, will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC's digital capabilities including advanced software development, infrastructure modernization, AI & data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures. It is designed with the flexibility to expand into other countries based on market needs and potential, to support the global ambitions of Dai-ichi Life Group.



"This strategic partnership with Capgemini supports our long-term ambition to build differentiated, internal capabilities through the establishment of our Global Capability Center," said Tetsuya Kikuta, President and CEO at Dai-ichi Life Holdings. "By adopting a Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not only accelerating our digital transformation but also laying the foundation for in-house expertise in critical areas such as AI, data, and cybersecurity. This approach sets us apart and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions across the Dai-ichi Life Group."



Capgemini will bring its end-to-end capabilities at scale, including its strong presence and delivery track record in Japan, the Asia Pacific region and globally, to enable Dai-ichi Life Group's transformation agenda. The partnership will focus on co-innovating solutions that streamline operations, harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence, and fortify cybersecurity defenses, all while helping to ensure a seamless and enhanced experience for Dai-ichi Life Group's customers.



"This strategic collaboration with Dai-ichi Life Group, a distinguished leader in the insurance sector, comes at a crucial time for the industry. Today, customer service remains one of the most powerful tools for encouraging loyalty and shaping brand perception, and this is increasingly enabled through technology," said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini. "This partnership is built on a shared vision to leverage technology and innovation to not only meet but exceed consumer expectations. By combining Dai-ichi Life's deep industry knowledge with Capgemini's global business and technology transformation expertise, including our proven ability to deliver complex solutions, our partnership will help unlock new value for the Dai-ichi Life Group and set new benchmarks in customer service and operational efficiency."



About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.



About Dai-ichi Life Group

Dai-ichi Life Group was founded in 1902 as Japan's first mutual life insurance company. It became a joint-stock company and was listed on the stock exchange in 2010, before transitioning to a holding company structure in 2016. The Group has since expanded its operations globally, including across the Asia-Pacific region and North America, and now serves over 50 million customers while managing approximately USD 430 billion in consolidated assets. Our IT and Digital strategies enable us to innovate, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience, while driving long-term growth and sustainability.



