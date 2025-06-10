Cap Gemini Aktie
WKN: 869858 / ISIN: FR0000125338
|
10.06.2025 08:00:12
Dai-ichi Life Group and Capgemini sign multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Center in India to drive international digital transformation
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 – Capgemini, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement to establish a Global Capability Center (GCC) in India.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.
About Dai-ichi Life Group
Dai-ichi Life Group was founded in 1902 as Japan's first mutual life insurance company. It became a joint-stock company and was listed on the stock exchange in 2010, before transitioning to a holding company structure in 2016. The Group has since expanded its operations globally, including across the Asia-Pacific region and North America, and now serves over 50 million customers while managing approximately USD 430 billion in consolidated assets. Our IT and Digital strategies enable us to innovate, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience, while driving long-term growth and sustainability.
News Source: Capgemini
10/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
