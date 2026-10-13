DARPA Just Revealed the 2 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the segment of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for advancing technological innovations, recently announced which quantum computing companies had advanced to Stage C of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). The program was created to determine whether building a commercially viable fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033 was feasible, and to support the efforts of the companies best positioned to achieve that goal.

Stage A began in 2024 with around 20 companies participating; each was awarded $1 million and tasked with providing DARPA with a concept for a credible path to creating a commercially useful quantum computer by 2033. Eleven companies later advanced to Stage B, where they needed to develop their plans in more detail and determine the risks and how they would mitigate them. In Stage C, the government will determine and validate whether the participants' quantum computers can be built and run as intended. Companies at that stage can be awarded up to $300 million in DARPA funding to support their work.

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