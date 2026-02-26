DAX Extends Gains Amidst Earnings Boost

(RTTNews) - Germany's DAX index added to Wednesday's gains amidst the boost provided by positive corporate earnings. The better-than-expected results by world's most valuable company NVIDIA helped limit recent concerns about frothy AI valuations.

The benchmark index that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rallied on Thursday amidst earning updates from home including Allianz and Deutsche Telekom.

Anxiety ahead of the inflation and labor market updates due on Friday limited the upside.

The DAX benchmark has gained 0.41 percent on Thursday to trade at 25,275.17 versus 25,171.08 at the previous close. The day's trading ranged between a high of 25,290.13 and a low of 25,086.17.

Despite losses at the onset of the current week, the index is holding on to gains of close to 11 percent over the past year. The index had touched an all-time high of 25,507.79 on January 13.

In the 40-scrip index, 15 scrips are trading in the overnight negative territory. Infineon Technologies topped with gains of 2.2 percent. BASF rallied 1.9 percent followed by Siemens that rallied 1.8 percent. Deutsche Borse and Fresenius Medical Care, both added 1.6 percent.

Heidelberg Materials plunged 5.2 percent. Scout24 followed with losses of 3.3 percent. MTU Aero Engines also erased 2.1 percent.

Despite a renewed risk appetite attributed to the strong results from AI giant NVIDIA, anxiety ahead of the nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran weighed on sentiment. Amidst the lack of any fresh catalysts on the trade tariff front, the greenback is hovering close to the flatline. The six-currency Dollar Index is currently trading at 97.72 versus 97.70 at close on Wednesday.

The EUR/USD pair has edged down 0.08 percent to 1.1802 after ranging between 1.1829 and 1.1771. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.07 percent higher at 0.8716. Amidst the yen's rebound, the EUR/JPY pair has slipped 0.36 percent to 184.10.

Amidst the broad softening in bond yields globally, yields in Germany have also softened. Ten-year German bond yields have decreased 0.14 percent overnight to 2.7063 percent. The yield which was at 2.7100 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.7147 percent and 2.7046 percent in the day's trading.