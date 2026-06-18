Deluxe Agrees To Acquire Celero Commerce For $625 Mln

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corporation (DLX), a payments and data company, Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire Celero Commerce, a financial technology company, for $625 million along with payment of certain seller transaction expenses and other adjustments.

The transaction is expected to advance transformation strategy of Deluxe to shift the revenue mix towards higher growth Payments and Data segments. After acquisition close, the combined Payments and Data businesses are anticipated to increase to 57 percent of 2026 revenues on a proforma basis, compared to 31 percent in 2020.

Further, this acquisition is surmised to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year following closing, while also expanding revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin rates and generating strong cash flow, inclusive of over $15 million in anticipated cost synergies to be realized fully across a 24-month period following the closing.

As per Deluxe, Celero has an attractive financial profile, having delivered over $200 million in revenue in 2025 with a 28 percent adjusted EBITDA margin.

The acquisition of Celero will be funded through committed debt financing, consisting of an incremental Term Loan A financing of $375 million from a five-bank syndicate led by BofA Securities, Inc. and drawing on Deluxe's existing revolving credit facility. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The company is expected to provide an updated guidance reflecting the acquisition of Celero post deal close. Currently, Deluxe is reaffirming its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance.

In pre-market activity, DLX shares were trading at $23.01, down 1.83% on the New York Stock Exchange.