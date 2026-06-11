DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie

DENTSPLY SIRONA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093

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11.06.2026 15:00:58

Dentsply Sirona Appoints John Fortson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), a manufacturer of dental products and technologies, Thursday announced that it has appointed John Fortson as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective July 20.

Fortson joins the company after its previous CFO departed from Dentsply Sirona in November 2025 and the company was under the interim leadership of Leslie Varon.

John Fortson has more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance, operations, and strategy across both public and private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as President and CFO of Kymera International.

On Wednesday, XRAY shares closed at $10.14, down 4.11% on the Nasdaq.

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