02.05.2024 13:16:59
Dentsply Sirona Inc Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):
Earnings: $18 million in Q1 vs. -$19 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.42 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.42 per share Revenue: $953 million in Q1 vs. $978 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.91bln - $3.97bln
