

EQS-Media / 30.04.2026 / 09:52 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE



Deufol SE publishes 2025 Annual Report: Strategic progress and robust performance in a challenging environment



Hofheim am Taunus, 30 April 2026 – The Deufol Group, a global provider of integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions, has today published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year. In an environment characterised by geopolitical tensions, a weak industrial economy in Europe and changes in global trade, Deufol was able to consistently continue its strategic transformation, further expand its international presence and maintain its market position.

Revenue for the 2025 financial year rose to €311 million, up from €309 million in the previous year. EBIT stood at €12.5 million, compared with €13.0 million in the previous year. Against the backdrop of a challenging industrial environment, this development underscores in particular the robustness of the business model and the increasing effectiveness of the strategic realignment.



European export market under pressure in 2025 – Deufol holds its ground in a weak market environment



The year 2025 was marked by a noticeable slowdown in export growth, particularly for the European mechanical and plant engineering sector. Declining demand in key markets and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on export performance. Against this backdrop, Deufol’s performance is particularly noteworthy: whilst key industries came under pressure, the company managed to stabilise its turnover and maintain its operational performance.



“Volatile markets demand clarity, adaptability and a customer-focused approach. This is precisely what we have focused on at Deufol in recent years, thereby further strengthening our operational stability and strategic direction ahead of 2025,” explains Dennis Hübner, CEO of Deufol SE.



From a packaging service provider to an end-to-end supply chain partner



For several years now, Deufol has been consistently driving its transformation from a traditional packaging service provider into an integrated end-to-end supply chain partner. The strategic focus is clear: standardisation, digitalisation and the reduction of complexity throughout the entire value chain. Value is increasingly generated not by individual services, but through the holistic optimisation of supply chains. Deufol is positioning itself specifically within this growing market segment.



Growing demand and external recognition



Market demand confirms this strategic direction. Deufol is seeing increasing momentum both in the expansion of existing customer relationships and in the acquisition of new projects in the field of integrated end-to-end solutions.



This development is further underpinned by external recognition: in 2025, for example, Deufol was presented with a Supplier Award by the high-tech company TRUMPF. The award specifically recognised the company’s high process quality, transparency and ability to work with customers to realise sustainable efficiency gains throughout the supply chain.



The award highlights the growing importance of Deufol’s strategic positioning in the market.



Moving away from price – towards total cost and resilience



Customer requirements are undergoing a fundamental shift. Instead of focusing solely on price, the emphasis is increasingly shifting towards holistic total-cost approaches, security of supply, transparency and resilience.



Deufol is responding to this shift by combining physical services with data-driven management, standardised processes and digital transparency. The aim is to make supply chains measurably more efficient and resilient.



Focus for 2026: Capacity utilisation, efficiency and earnings quality



Following the expansion of our international presence and infrastructure in 2025, the focus in 2026 will be on further optimising and utilising existing structures. The aim is to make more efficient use of the capacity created and to sustainably improve the quality of our results.



Deufol has defined targeted action plans for the coming periods, focusing on key areas of the value chain. These address both operational improvements in the market environment and efficiency gains in the supply chain and administrative functions. Overall, management expects these measures to make a positive contribution to earnings from the second half of 2026, with the impact continuing to grow in 2027.



Sustainability as an integral part of value creation



In addition, the company continued to strengthen its collaboration with customers on sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, as well as the integration of regulatory requirements. Sustainability is an integral part of Deufol’s business model. The company combines economic success with resource efficiency, a circular economy and clear governance. In 2025, these areas were further operationalised and integrated into the management framework. Key milestones in this regard included the extension of the EcoVadis assessment to group level and the publication of the first voluntary sustainability report.



Outlook for 2026



Against the backdrop of ongoing uncertainties, the outlook remains characterised by cautious optimism. For the 2026 financial year, Deufol expects revenue in the range of approximately €315 million to €330 million and EBIT of between €10 million and €14 million.



With its strategic focus, international structure and digital capabilities, the Deufol Group considers itself well positioned to capitalise on opportunities and achieve sustainable growth, even in a continuing challenging environment.



Proposal for the allocation of profits



The Managing Directors and the Board of Directors propose that Deufol SE’s retained earnings of €13.2 million for the 2025 financial year be carried forward in full and that no dividend be paid. The original proposal for the appropriation of profits was adjusted in light of global economic developments in recent weeks and the foreseeable impact on refinancing costs; the Board of Directors has approved this amendment.



Annual General Meeting

This year’s Annual General Meeting will take place in person as scheduled on 30 June 2026 at 10:00 am (CEST) at the Stadthalle in Hofheim am Taunus, Chinonplatz 4, 1st floor (Malersaal).

The full 2025 Annual Report is now available to download from the Deufol SE website: www.deufol.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen



For further information, please contact:



Deufol SE

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (6122) 50 1127

E-Mail: investors@deufol.com

ISIN: DE000A40ET54