Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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14.04.2026 07:52:00
Did Anthropic, Alphabet, and Broadcom Just Say Checkmate to Nvidia?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced some monstrous news the other day. Anthropic, the makers of one of the leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) models, Claude, announced that starting in 2027, it will be deploying next-generation Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).TPUs are custom AI chips designed by Broadcom and Alphabet, so seeing these two expand their partnership with Anthropic is a huge deal, especially with the success of some of Anthropic's models.However, it leaves a huge question mark regarding the world's largest company: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia was commonly seen as the best option for training AI models, as its GPUs and the ecosystem around them have no rivals. With Anthropic deploying TPUs, did Alphabet and Broadcom just say checkmate to Nvidia by beating it at its own game? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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