Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
15-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

15 February 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 14 February 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

 

Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Commercial Officer, purchased 20,000 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited on 14 February 2024 at a price of 96.2512p per common share. In total, when added to shares previously held, Mr Papineau-Legris owns 420,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.19% of the issued share capital.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Commercial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

96.2512p

20,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

20,000

96.2512p

e)

Date of the transaction

14 February 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 


