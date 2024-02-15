15 February 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 14 February 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Commercial Officer, purchased 20,000 common shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited on 14 February 2024 at a price of 96.2512p per common share. In total, when added to shares previously held, Mr Papineau-Legris owns 420,000 common shares in the Company representing 0.19% of the issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.