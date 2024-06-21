Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 17:28:18

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Director / PDMR Shareholding

21-Jun-2024 / 16:28 GMT/BST

 

 

21 June 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

 

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

 

Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.

 

Name

Position

Share Option Scheme

Options exercised

Shares sold for tax

Shares retained

Average price per share of sale (£)

Date of sale

Shareholding post transaction

Shareholding percentage post transaction (%)

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

CFO

2014 LTIP

41,052

19,363

21,689

1.520954

21-06-2024

Total – G. Papineau-Legris

441,689

0.2

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

 

 

 1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

 

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 41,052 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2021 award)

 

2.  Sale of 19,363 shares to cover tax liability 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0p

152.0954p

41,052

19,363

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

-

Total

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total

0p

152.0954p

41,052                

19,363               

£0

£29,450.23

 

e)

Date of the transaction

21 June 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 329581
EQS News ID: 1930931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

