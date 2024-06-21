|
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
21 June 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").
Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
