28.08.2024 13:41:00
Disney Is Spending $60 Billion in the Next 10 Years on Theme Parks and Cruise Ships. Will It Pay Off?
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is set to spend $60 billion to invest in its theme parks and cruise line over the next decade, and we're starting to hear some exciting specifics. This is a lot of money, so how does Disney plan to get a good return on this massive investment? In this video, Fool.com contributors Rick Munarriz and Matt Frankel discuss what Disney might be thinking.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 20, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
