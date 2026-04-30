Lawson Products Aktie
WKN: 860437 / ISIN: US5207761058
|
30.04.2026 13:48:33
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Profit Drops In Q1
(RTTNews) - Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $0.38 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.26 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.49 million or $0.24 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $496 million from $478.03 million last year.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $0.38 Mln. vs. $3.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $496 Mln vs. $478.03 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lawson Products Inc.
|
30.04.26
|Ausblick: Lawson Products legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.26
|Ausblick: Lawson Products stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lawson Products stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)