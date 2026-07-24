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WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
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24.07.2026 19:49:00
Don't Save for Retirement if You Haven't First Done This
You'll often hear that one of the best things you can do for your finances is start saving for retirement at a young age. If you begin funding an IRA or 401(k) in your 20s, you may have 40 years for your money to grow and benefit from compounded returns.But while it's crucial to save for retirement, there's another type of savings you should tackle before focusing on your IRA or 401(k).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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