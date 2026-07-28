Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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28.07.2026 18:45:14
Dow Jumps 520 Points While Nasdaq Struggles Through Chip Stock Panic
There's no shortage of market drama today.The earnings season is in full swing. Chip stocks are plunging amid concerns about AI infrastructure spending. President Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for separate meetings. At the same time, Iran is negotiating an oil-shipping deal with Oman.Market indexes are moving in different directions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is up 1.2% and gaining roughly 520 points. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) looks cautiously optimistic with a 0.4% rise. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index is dead flat at negative 0%, but that's kind of impressive considering it was down 1.3% in the morning session.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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