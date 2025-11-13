CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
13.11.2025 16:45:00
Down 35%, Is CoreWeave a Buy on the Dip?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), a cloud company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) compute, made its stock market debut at a difficult time, this spring as President Donald Trump's import tariff announcements shook the stock market. But after a tough month or so, investors, encouraged by CoreWeave's soaring revenue, piled into the stock -- and it jumped in the triple digits to gain more than 300%.Over the past month, though, CoreWeave lost that positive momentum, as we can see by the 35% decline in the stock. Should investors worry about a slowdown, or is this tech player a buy on the dip? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
