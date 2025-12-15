CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
15.12.2025 12:00:00
Down 50% From Its All-Time High, Should You Buy CoreWeave Before 2025 Is Over?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has taken investors on quite the roller-coaster ride in 2025. The stock is up over 125% since its March initial public offering (IPO) but rose as much as 360% in June. That places it at around 50% down from its all-time high at today's prices.However, the question arises: Is today's stock price the fair value for CoreWeave, or was its June high the correct price? The answer lies in how bullish you are on CoreWeave's prospects heading into 2026, as it could become a monster company if everything pans out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!