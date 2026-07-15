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15.07.2026 09:07:44
Dr. Martens: FY27 Guidance Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) said trading since the start of the current financial year has been in line with expectations and outlook and guidance for fiscal 2027 are unchanged. The Group noted that it is on track with strategic objectives for fiscal 2027.
The Group said its largest market, the USA, continues to grow, with wholesale particularly encouraging. The Group's largest Asian markets, Japan and South Korea, are both performing well. European markets are performing as expected, against a challenging consumer backdrop.
Dr. Martens shares are trading at 72.40 pence, down 0.41%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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