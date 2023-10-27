Drive Efficiency and Optimize Business Outcomes with Appian’s New Guidewire Marketplace Integration

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced that Appian’s new Ready for Guidewire integration is now available to Guidewire Cloud users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Appian’s Process Automation platform helps insurers streamline enterprise processes by integrating multiple systems and automating workflows, boosting operational efficiency. With Appian’s technology, insurers can quickly build apps and workflows using low-code app development, workflow process management, automation tools, RPA, and process mining. The addition of the new no-code connector between Appian and Guidewire plug-in means that customers will be able to connect to their unique Guidewire instance through Appian with no additional coding required.

With Appian’s Connected System plug-in for Guidewire Cloud, insurers can also:

Create a single, 360-degree view of their enterprise by connecting and unifying data from InsuranceSuite core systems to inform processes and actions;

Rapidly develop low-code process automation to reimagine underwriting, claims, and billing experiences, increasing speed and efficiency; and

Deliver a custom, customer-facing interface leveraging Appian’s UI and Guidewire’s Jutro Digital Platform to improve customer and user experiences.

Appian’s technology can be applied to any InsuranceSuite system through this new integration. Insurers can also access Appian’s pre-built Connected Insurance solutions through its integration, which they can leverage to optimize underwriting and claims processes.

"Our technology combines workflow, AI, and automation to accelerate business growth for insurers,” said Jake Sloan, Vice President, Global Insurance, Appian. "Connected with Guidewire, Appian empowers our shared customers with unparalleled advantages. Our pre-built connector facilitates diverse Guidewire use cases, streamlining processes from policy underwriting, to billing and claims management.”

"Congratulations to Appian on the release of its new Guidewire Cloud integration,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Appian’s technology and accelerator enable our shared customers with speed, agility, and openness to expedite their cloud transformation. They can leverage the rich capabilities of Guidewire with the power to connect, build, and change using the Appian platform, all in the cloud.”

Appian is a Silver level sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2023. For more information on the integration, visit the Appian booth (S5) at Connections or explore the plug-in on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

