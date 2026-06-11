Driven Brands Holdings Aktie

Driven Brands Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL6Z / ISIN: US26210V1026

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11.06.2026 13:20:49

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.83 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $13.50 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.02 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $484.44 million from $447.61 million last year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.83 Mln. vs. $13.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $484.44 Mln vs. $447.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.95 B To $ 2.05 B

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