DS Smith In Talks With International Paper Regarding Potential Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Responding to media speculation, DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) confirmed that it is in discussions with International Paper Company (IP) regarding a proposal to acquire DS Smith through a possible all share offer.

As per the terms of the Proposal, DS Smith shareholders would receive 0.1285 shares in International Paper for each share they own in DS Smith, resulting in DS Smith shareholders owning about 33.8 per cent of the combined International Paper-DS Smith group.

Based on International Paper's share price of $40.85 at close of business on 25 March 2024, the terms of the Proposal represent a value of 415 pence and premium of 48 per cent to DS Smith's closing share price of 281 pence on 7 February 2024.

Meanwhile, International Paper confirmed that it has made an all-equity proposal to acquire the entire issued share capital of DS Smith.

DS Smith said its board acknowledged the strategic merits and potential for value creation through a combination with International Paper. Accordingly, the Board is progressing its discussions with International Paper regarding the Proposal. There can be no certainty as to whether any offer will be made by International Paper or the terms of any such offer from International Paper.

As per the U.K rule, International Paper is required, by not later than on 23 April 2024, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for DS Smith or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for DS Smith. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule.

Further to the announcement on 7 March 2024, DS Smith is also continuing discussions with Mondi regarding a possible all share offer by Mondi for DS Smith.

Under the U.K. rule, Mondi is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 4 April 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for DS Smith or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for DS Smith.