Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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10.11.2026 04:00:02
Dutch Bros vs. On: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?
Can high-growth consumer brands maintain their momentum in a shifting economy? Today we compare Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and On (NYSE:ONON) to see which stock offers the best path for long-term investors.
Dutch Bros specializes in high-speed, drive-thru beverage service, focusing on speed and a unique culture. Swiss-based On has disrupted the athletic shoe market with its proprietary cushioning technology. Both companies are scaling aggressively, but they operate in distinct corners of the consumer market with different capital needs and margin profiles.
Dutch Bros operates a rapidly growing network of drive-thru beverage shops across multiple states. The company specializes in customizable drinks and partners with suppliers like Portland Bottling and Lieb Foods to produce its proprietary Rebel energy drink. By focusing on high-velocity service and a unique culture, it has carved out a significant niche among retail stocks.
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|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|36,01
|6,63%
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