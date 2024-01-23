East West Bancorp Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $239.0 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $336.8 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $574.8 million from $605.5 million last year.

East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $239.0 Mln. vs. $336.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $574.8 Mln vs. $605.5 Mln last year.